[Watch] Fabian Allen's celebratory dance moves following figures of 4/25 in the CPL 2023 Eliminator 

Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) all-rounder Fabian Allen showcased his dancing skills with a unique move in celebration of his wickets during the CPL 2023 Eliminator against the St.Lucia Kings (SLK) on Tuesday, September 19.

Winning the toss and bowling first, the Tallawahs were right on the money, reducing the Kings to 65/5 in the 13th over. However, veteran all-rounders Roshton Chase and Sikandar Raza were getting the St.Lucia innings back on track when Allen produced a magical spell.

The 28-year-old removed both the set batters in his third over (16th over of the innings) and followed up with another two wickets in his final over to finish with figures of 4/25 in four overs.

Allen's heroics helped restrict the Kings to a paltry 125/9 in their 20 overs, as the talented all-rounder celebrated his wickets with a unique dance move.

Here is the video of his wickets and the celebration that followed:

At the mid-innings break, Allen spoke about his ability to step up in crucial games.

"Feels good to contribute to the team. Special occasion. We discussed in the team room that whenever the skipper would call on me, I wanted to step up.In a big game, I tend to show up. I love the energy and I keep going," said Allen.

While Allen has played numerous valuable cameos and pulled off some remarkable catches during the season, he had been wicketless until the Playoffs.

The Tallawahs chased down the total in just 17.2 overs to advance to Qualifier Two on Friday, September 22.

"We won it last year from a similar position and hopefully we can win it again" - Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen expressed confidence that the Jamaica Tallawahs can repeat the heroics from last year to clinch the CPL title. The side finished in the same fourth position on the points table, with nine points in ten games, before winning three straight games in the Playoffs.

Allen, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, said:

"The experience is good. We have been doing well for the last two games. That is what big players do - we are always ready for the challenge. Nice for me to execute. We are confident. We won it last year from a similar position and hopefully we can win it again. I feel we are unbeatable now," said Allen.

The Tallawahs will now await the winner of the Qualifier One between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday, September 20.

Jamaica won the inaugural CPL title in 2017 before being crowned champions again in 2016 and last year.