[Watch] Fabian Allen smashes window with a monstrous straight 6 in JT vs GAW CPL 2023 clash

Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) all-rounder Fabian Allen produced a massive straight hit that smashed the window against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Guyana on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old just entered the crease and scratched around for four runs off seven deliveries when Dwaine Pretorius bowled a slower delivery on off-stump. Allen needed no second invitation as he stood tall and unleashed a clean strike that broke the window over the long-off boundary.

Here is a video of that moment:

Expand Tweet

Fabien Allen's cameo of 21 from 14 deliveries included two sixes, the second of which was another monstrous straight hit that registered 103 meters. The spin-bowling all-rounder helped the defending champions cross the 150-run mark to 152/5 in their 20 overs.

Allen, who made the headlines with his stunning outfield catch off Kieron Pollard a week back, has smashed it at a strike rate of over 157 in seven matches so far this season. The talented right-hander also played a vital role in the Tallawahs being crowned champions in CPL 2022.

Unfortunately for the Jamaica Tallawahs, Allen's impetus wasn't enough, as they suffered their fifth loss in eight games to remain outside the playoff bracket at fifth place.

"Had we got 170-180 would have been nice" - Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Brandon King

Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Brandon King was visibly disappointed with the side losing their fifth straight game to be on the verge of elimination from CPL 2023.

King has been among the few shining lights for the defending champions, scoring 246 runs in seven games at an average of over 35 and a strike rate of almost 152. Following an impressive start to the season, where they won two of their first three games, the Tallawahs have lost the plot to find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, King pointed to the batting being the let-down to the side yet again.

"We started pretty well, the pitch was not easy to bat on, we got 100 in 11 overs which is a good start. Had we got 170-180 would have been nice. I wanted to carry deep, I'm very disappointed with that. Analysing the game, we still haven't had a complete game with the bat," King said.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors chased the target down in just the 19th over, with Pakistan-born Saim Ayub scoring his third consecutive half-century.

With the win, the Warriors rose to the top of the points table as the only undefeated side in the competition, with six wins in seven games and one no result.