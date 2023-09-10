[Watch] Faheem Ashraf completes running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023’s Super-4 clash

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan provided the first breakthrough for his side by dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Rohit, who was batting on 56 off 49, fell prey to a flighted delivery from Shadab. Faheem Ashraf took a running catch at long-off to bring the Indian captain's stint to an end. That came after the right-handed batter smashed three sixes and two boundaries against the spinner in the previous overs.

The 36-year-old's dismissal took place in the 17th over of the Indian innings. Shadab bowled a flighted delivery around off stump which Rohit tried to chip over the cover but hit it a lot straighter. Ashraf ran towards his left at long-off to complete a sharp catch.

It was a soft dismissal and left Rohit absolutely disappointed after missing out on a big score despite getting set in the contest.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s wicket below:

Expand Tweet

With the dismissal, Pakistan also broke the 121-run opening partnership between Rohit and Shubman Gill. Rohit’s innings, in particular, comprised four sixes and six boundaries.

One brings two as Shaheen Afridi dismisses Shubman Gill after Rohit Sharma's wicket

Following Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Shaheen Afridi provided another breakthrough for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer disguised Shubman Gill with a slower ball. The opener played the full-length ball to Agha Salman at over.

The duo, though, provided the best possible platform for the middle-order batters to put on a big score, unlike the previous game against Pakistan in the tournament. Gill scored 58 off 52 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, India were 140/2 with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Men in Green fielded an unchanged side following their seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last Super-4 clash.

Rohit Sharma and Co., on the other hand, made a forced change as Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm. KL Rahul replaced him in the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game against Nepal for the birth of his first child, replaced Mohammed Shami in the side.