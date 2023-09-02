[Watch] Fakhar Zaman drops a tough catch of Rohit Sharma in first over of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan fielder Fakhar Zaman gave an early reprieve to Rohit Sharma by dropping a tough catch. India and Pakistan are squaring off in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, September 1.

India skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first, with overcast conditions at the venue. Expectably, Shaheen Afridi started off with an inswinging yorker to Rohit of the first ball of the contest. The batter negotiated the ball safely by digging it out on the offside.

Shaheen tried to attack the stumps again on the next ball, but it ended up just outside the leg stump. Rohit flicked it uppishly with good timing towards the square leg region. Zaman dived to his left and managed to get his two hands to the ball but could not hold on to it, and the ball went away for a four.

Rain interrupted proceedings after a while and paused the action after 4.2 overs, with India at 15/0.

I wanted to take more risks, which is why my numbers are slightly different now: Rohit Sharma

In a recent interview with PTI, Rohit Sharma shed light on his batting approach in ODI cricket over the past few years. He revealed that he consciously made a personal decision to take more risks, which has hampered his chances of notching up big hundreds, which he used to do before this phase.

Rohit said:

"I wanted to take more risks, which is why my numbers are slightly different now. My (ODI) strike-rate (during this period) has increased but the average has dipped a bit. This is exactly what our batting coach (Vikram Rathour) was telling me, 'You have scored big runs because of the way you batted all these years and in the last few years, it (big runs) has not happened because you are taking risks."