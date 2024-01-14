[Watch] Fakhar Zaman hits massive six during NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I; fan picks the ball from the road and runs away

An amusing incident took place during the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Seddon Park in Hamilton as Fakhar Zaman was on fire. The left-handed batter hit a colossal six over mid-wicket and the ball ended up on the road, and a fan ran away with the same in a viral video.

The incident occurred during the sixth over of the innings when right-arm seamer Ben Sears came for his first. The southpaw cleared his front leg out of the way in the final delivery of the over and hacked the ball way over mid-wicket. The ball ended up outside the ground and a fan was spotted running away with it.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi once again elected to field first after winning the toss and the Kiwis got off to a blazing start as Finn Allen and Devon Conway stitched a 59-run opening stand.

Allen top-scored with 74 off 41 deliveries, while there were notable contributions from the likes of Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner. Williamson, notably, retired hurt when he was on 26 off 15 balls.

Fakhar Zaman departs after scoring a half-century in pursuit of 195

Fakhar Zaman, meanwhile, started the rebuilding job along with Babar Azam after openers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan perished for single-figure scores.

By the end of the seventh over, the tourists were well on track as they were 80-2, with the left-hander at 37 off 16 balls, laced with five towering sixes.

He brought his half-century off only 23 balls in the 9th over, but Adam Milne got the better of him in the same over as the 33-year-old chopped one onto the stumps.

Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed departed cheaply, leaving Babar to do the heavy lifting. The pressure also fell heavily on Babar during the 1st T20I when Pakistan were chasing 227 and eventually fell 46 runs short.

