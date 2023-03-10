[Watch] Fan celebrates after finding a lost ball around the sight screen during IND vs AUS 4th Test

It was a memorable day for a fan as he found the ball lost during Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 10. During the last over of the day, off-spinner Nathan Lyon was smashed for a six down the ground by Shubman Gill.

The opener hit the ball straight as an arrow and it landed on the huge white curtains around the sight screen. However, the ball bounced on the curtains and fell into a small gap between the edge of the curtains and the sight screen.

The on-field umpires called for a new ball as everyone thought it would be almost impossible to find the one in play. However, a fan from the crowd decided to help and began to search for it.

It did take a bit of time, but just when the umpires were set to resume play with the changed ball, the fan found the original ball much to the delight of the Ahmedabad crowd. He was so excited that when he threw the ball back, he lost balance and fell on the curtains.

Here's a video of the hilarious moment:

India can take some positives from another tough day in the field

It was all about Australia on Day 1 as the visitors scored 255/4 and were aiming to score as big as possible in their first innings. Cameron Green took advantage of a pretty benign pitch and took the game to the opposition bowlers before scoring a sensational maiden Test hundred.

Usman Khawaja also scored a fantastic 180 and the partnership between Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy frustrated the hosts.

India have looked steady with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring 36 runs in 10 overs so far. They will need to score big tomorrow to have any hopes of getting a positive result.

