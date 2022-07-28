[WATCH] Fan in the stands pulls off a stunning catch during ENG vs SA 2022 1st T20I

England on Wednesday went all guns blazing against the Proteas in the opening T20I of a three-match series, in Bristol. A swashbuckling performance from Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow saw the hosts slam as many as 20 sixes as South Africa bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

One of these big hits led to an eye-catching event in the 15th over. Moeen Ali punished Andile Phehlukwayo’s short ball for a six over deep square leg. In a viral clip on social media, a man can be seen pulling off a wonderful catch in the crowd. It will definitely be a memorable moment for the rest of his life.

Also Read: ENG vs SA 2022: "Mumbai Indians is going to make fire in IPL"- Fans hail MI's scouting as Tristan Stubbs goes berserk against England

Sharing the video on Twitter, England Cricket wrote:

“You cannot do that… man in the crowd!”

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the post has, so far, garnered 17.6K views.

England Cricket @englandcricket "You cannot do that... man in the crowd!" "You cannot do that... man in the crowd!" 😱 👏 https://t.co/nf6enRfCEb

Fans came up with funny comments on the video.

ENG vs SA 2022: Mooen Ali smashes England’s fastest 50 in T20Is

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also registered a big feat while playing against South Africa in Wednesday's match. He went on to complete his half-century off just 16 balls. The innings comprised six sixes and a couple of boundaries.

He broke the previous record held by his teammate Liam Livingstone, who had slammed a fifty off 17 balls.

CricTracker @Cricketracker MOEEN ALI smashed the fastest ever half-century for England in men's T20Is.



📸: Sony Sports MOEEN ALI smashed the fastest ever half-century for England in men's T20Is.📸: Sony Sports https://t.co/kbMMjzDlvn

Overall, Indian legend Yuvraj Singh holds the record of scoring the fastest-ever fifty (12 balls) in the shortest format, which came during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Fastest 50s in T20Is for England

Moeen Ali- 16 balls (ENG vs SA 1st T20I) Liam Livingstone- 17 balls Eoin Morgan- 21 balls Jos Butter- 22 balls Jason Roy- 22 balls

Ali also shared a 106-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow (90) for the fourth wicket as England registered their second-highest score in T20Is. England piled up 234/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Later, they restricted South Africa to 193/8 and convincingly won the match by 41 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The three-match series now moves to Cardiff for the next match, on July 28, before concluding in Southampton on Sunday.

Also Read: WI vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory to whitewash the hosts

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever caught a crowd catch in the stands? Yes No 4 votes so far