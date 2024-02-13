[Watch] Fan takes catch nonchalantly despite holding a drink as Sherfane Rutherford hits a six during AUS vs WI 3rd T20I

A fan took a one-handed catch nonchalantly in the crowd as Sherfane Rutherford played a hook shot for a maximum over fine leg during the third and final T20I between Australia and West Indies in Perth on Tuesday. Despite holding a drink in his other hand, the man took the catch calmly even without spilling it.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings bowled by left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson. The South Australian bowled it on the southpaw's body and sent it way over the fine-leg boundary, going the distance easily. The man, who took the catch, grabbed the eyeballs instantly as the video of the same went viral on social media.

Unlike in the first two T20Is, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first as they look for a consolation win. The tourists have already conceded the three-match series as Australia were more disciplined across facets in the first two matches.

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford combine to set 221 target for Australia

ESherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell added 139 together. (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies' top-order struggled for runs as debutant Xavier Bartlett nipped out Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles in the powerplay, while left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff got rid of Nicholas Pooran for a single. Roston Chase provided some impetus before Adam Zampa outfoxed him with a wrong'un for 37 off 20 deliveries.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie got the better of the visiting skipper for 21; however, West Indies didn't hold back. Andre Russell and Rutherford hardly spared any Aussie bowler and tonked them all over the ground at will. Rutherford got to his maiden T20I half-century off 33 deliveries, while Russell got there in 25.

Zampa, who had earlier dismissed Chase, registered the most expensive figures by an Australian in T20Is. The leggie conceded 28 runs off the 19th over to finish with figures of 4-0-65-1.

The two-Test series resulted in a draw, while Australia won the ODI leg comfortably.

