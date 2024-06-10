[Watch] Fans take to streets to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Fans across India took to the streets to celebrate their team's victory over Pakistan in a 2024 T20 World Cup group fixture on Sunday (June 9). The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York played host to the high-octane clash.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the crucial toss and opted to bowl first. Naseem Shah (3-21), Haris Rauf (3-21), and Mohammad Amir (2-23) vindicated their skipper's decision, bundling out the Rohit Sharma-led side for 119 in 19 overs. Only Rishabh Pant (42) managed to play a substantial knock for the Men in Blue.

Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) and Hardik Pandya (2-24) then helped India successfully defend the low target with stunning spells along with the support from other members of their bowling unit. Pakistan could only reach 113/7 by the end of 20 overs and lost the match by six runs.

Fans across different cities celebrated the win against Pakistan by coming out in huge numbers on the streets and bursting crackers.

You can watch the celebrations in the below posts:

"It was a horrible performance by the Pakistani batters"- Waqar Younis after India's win in the 2024 T20 World Cup match vs PAK

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis blamed the Pakistan batting unit's poor show for their loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup match on Sunday. He pointed out that India gave them a good chance by throwing away a decent start in the first innings. Speaking on Star Sports, Waqar said:

"I think India gave Pakistan a good chance of winning this game by batting poorly. They could have easily put up maybe 140-150. Losing those seven wickets right at the end didn't really help. However, they are such a good balanced side. If they don't bat well, they know they have got (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj, Ravindra (Jadeja) - they have their bowling and fielding also really covered."

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"If you can't win this game, what should I say? This was given to you on a plate and Pakistan really spilled it. It was a horrible performance by the Pakistani batters. There were a few partnerships in the beginning but they couldn't really finish the game. Pakistan played badly but I think it was the brilliance of India's bowling."

