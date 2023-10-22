[Watch] Fans chant 'Sachin Sachin' during the 2023 World Cup clash between England & South Africa at Wankhede Stadium 

The fans at the Wankhede Stadium once again showered their love on their very own Sachin Tendulkar by chanting his name during the first 2023 World Cup match hosted at the venue on Saturday (October 21). South Africa and England squared off in the 20th match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

It promised to be a thrilling match as two batting-heavy teams were playing on a flat surface. However, it turned out to be a one-sided contest in the end, as South Africa bulldozed past England with a comprehensive 229-run victory.

The Proteas team batted first in the contest and made 399/7 in 50 overs on the back of a sensational century from Heinrich Klaasen (109). He received support from Reeza Hendricks (85), Marco Jansen (75*), and Rassie van der Dussen (61). England then surrendered meekly without giving any fight by bundling out for 170 in 22 overs.

During the match, the famous 'Sachin Sachin' chants broke out, evoking a nostalgic feeling. It is the home ground for Tendulkar. He also played his final international match here in 2013 against West Indies.

You can watch the fans' chant in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"I never thought anyone would break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, but I was wrong" - Wasim Akram after Virat Kohli hit his 48th ODI century

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram recently revealed that he never thought that anyone could break Sachin Tendulkar's records.

It came after Virat Kohli hit his 48th ODI century on Thursday (October 19) against Bangladesh in Pune. He is now only one century behind Tendulkar, who hit 49 ODI centuries.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram said:

"They say records are meant to be broken. I never thought anyone would break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, but I was wrong. It’s a matter of 1-2 hundreds. He’s on 48, Tendulkar had 49. It’s very easy to say 48, but when you think of it, 48 ODI hundreds in one format, that’s unbelievable. During our time, 15-16 centuries were a lot in an entire career. Now, we are talking about 50 hundreds - amazing. He seems from a different planet."

He added:

"He’s averaging about 63-65 chasing. Not just in one or two games, but over hundred games. Youngsters can learn about passion from him. He is not satisfied with his performance."

Do you think Virat Kohli will break the record in the 2023 World Cup itself? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.