[Watch] Fans create unique painting for Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate his 50th birthday

Ace Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar rings in his 50th birthday on Monday, April 14. Wishes poured in from everywhere for the cricket star on his special day.

While a number of fans shared heartfelt tributes to Tendulkar, one artist's efforts caught the attention of many as he created a unique painting for the Master Blaster.

After drawing a picture of Tendulkar, a few artists were spotted throwing a ball on the wall. He finished the painting by adding the color marks that were left by the ball.

Watch the video of the special tribute here:

Notably, Tendulkar is considered the greatest ever to have played the game by many fans. Despite having retired from international cricket in December 2012, he continues to own a plethora of batting records.

With 18426 runs in ODIs and 15921 runs in Tests, he is currently the leading run-getter in both formats. Furthermore, he has also achieved the astounding feat of completing a hundred centuries in international cricket.

Sydney Cricket Ground unveiled a gate named after Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara became the only non-Australian cricketers to have a gate named after them at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) following the unveiling of the special gates at the iconic venue.

The gates will be used by players from visiting teams to access the playing field. Expressing his excitement over the same, Tendulkar wrote on Instagram:

"Such a special honour at one of my favourite grounds in the world. 🏟️ Having my name there along with my good friend @brianlaraofficial is one of the best gifts we could've got. Thank you @ourscg!"

It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar has a phenomenal record at the SCG. He averages 157 at the venue after having mustered 785 runs in five Tests. He has hit three tons at the ground, including a spectacular knock of 241* against Australia in January 2004.

