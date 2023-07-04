[WATCH] "First competitive game" - Kane Williamson shares heartwarming video of playing with daughter as he recovers from injury

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently shared a heartwarming video of him playing with his daughter as he continues to recover from injury.

Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in April. Soon after, he underwent surgery and is currently going through his rehabilitation phase.

The Kiwi white-ball skipper shared a glimpse of himself picking up a bat for the first time since that injury. In a short clip, Kane Williamson was seen playing cricket with his daughter inside the bedroom.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Williamson wrote:

"First competitive game game back! Nice to have @graynicolls_ausnz back in hand 😊."

While it has been almost four months since the injury, there is no surety when Williamson will return to the field.

"Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment" - Kane Williamson on his recovery

The injury has almost ruined Kane Williamson's plan to lead New Zealand in another ODI World Cup. However, the ace batter stressed that he hasn't put any timeline for his return and is taking things on a weekly basis.

"I'm just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," Williamson said. "I'm making progress, but I'm not putting a timeline on anything. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it can probably become a little bit daunting."

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience," he added. "But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

Williamson has been New Zealand's best batter in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, guiding his side to the finals. It will be a massive blow to the Blackcaps if he fails to travel to India for the ICC World Cup later this year.

