[Watch] Flashback to when Rohit Sharma smashed the highest ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014

Nine years ago today, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the only batter to score a 250 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Having already scored a double century the year before against Australia, Rohit smashed the hapless Lankan attack for a blistering 264 off 173 deliveries. It was the fourth game of the five-match ODI series, with India already up 3-0.

Winning the toss and batting first, Rohit made the most of an early reprieve to demolish the Sri Lankan bowlers with an incredible 33 boundaries and nine maximums.

Thanks to Rohit Sharma's masterclass, Team India scored a massive 404/5 in 50 overs and won by 151 runs.

It was the second of his three double centuries, with his third and final one coming against the same opponent in Mohali three years later. The 36-year-old is the only cricketer to boast multiple double centuries in ODIs.

Rohit also recently became the second fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, behind only teammate Virat Kohli. He holds the record for the most centuries in a single World Cup edition with five. The right-hander also became the player with the most World Cup centuries with seven during the ongoing tournament.

Rohit Sharma has been in sparkling form in the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has set the World Cup on fire with his batting in the powerplay.

Fast forward nine years from his record-breaking 264 against Sri Lanka, and Rohit Sharma continues to scale new heights in the 50-over format.

The 36-year-old has provided blistering starts to the Indian batting innings during the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Following a six-ball duck against Australia in the opening games, Rohit smashed a brilliant 131 off 84 balls against Afghanistan.

He followed that up with scores of 86, 48, and 46 against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, each at a strike rate faster than run-a-ball. However, Rohit's best knock of the tournament came against England, scoring a sensible 87 off 101 balls on an arduous batting track with the side three down early.

The Indian skipper rounded off his league-stage dominance with a 24-ball 40 and a 54-ball 61 against South Africa and the Netherlands. Rohit is the fourth leading run-scorer of the World Cup with 503 runs at an average of 55.88 and a strike rate of over 121.

In addition to his match-winning knocks, Rohit has led the side manfully to an unbeaten run during the league stages, winning all nine games.

The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.