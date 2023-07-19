From talking to Brian Lara to cake-cutting - How Ishan Kishan spent his birthday

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, July 18. Ishan is currently with the Indian team on their tour of the West Indies and also made his Test debut in the first Test at Dominica.

The BCCI posted a video on their social media handle which showed how the young southpaw celebrated his birthday with the Indian team. He was first seen going into the training session with batting practice as well as wicketkeeping drills.

Captain Rohit Sharma also had a hilarious exchange with Ishan Kishan, asking the latter to score a hundred and give it as a "gift" to the team. Ishan then met West Indies legend Brian Lara and seemed to be getting some tips about batting.

The video then saw the entire team celebrate as Ishan cut the cake and the southpaw thanked the fans for all the wishes he received on his birthday.

Ishan Kishan would like to get among the runs in Port of Spain

Ever since Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident, India have been scrambling around to find an able backup wicketkeeper. They did try KS Bharat for the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as well as the World Test Championship final, but the wicketkeeper couldn't quite nail down his position with strong performances.

Team India then turned to Ishan Kishan for the Dominica Test and while he looked quite confident with his glovework, the young southpaw scored just a solitary run before Rohit Sharma declared the innings.

There was a lot of debate about whether the Indian captain could have given Ishan some time in the middle to express himself as the match eventually ended in three days. However, the visitors have another Test to play and Ishan could well get his opportunity to make an impact with the bat.