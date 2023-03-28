[Watch] Furious Tasmanian cricketer throws bat, kicks gloves after getting run out at non-striker’s end 

A Tasmanian cricketer flung his bat and threw his gloves in frustration after getting run out at the non-striker’s end as he backed up too far before the bowler completed his delivery stride.

As per a tweet from Fox Cricket, the incident took place during the SCA Grand final between Claremont and New Norfolk.

In a clip shared by the social media handle of the Australian media channel, the bowler is seen stopping in his run-up and taking off the bails after spotting the non-striker wandering out of his crease.

As per the rules, the umpire raised the finger, but the batter wasn’t pleased with what had transpired.

Fox Cricket @FoxCricket A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air! 🤬🤯 A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air! 🤬🤯 https://t.co/y64z4kwpE3

He threw his bat and helmet in anger and also kicked his gloves. The batter also gave a piece of his mind to the opposition, indulging in some finger-pointing.

Even as the batter walked back seething in resentment, some of his teammates walked out on the field and expressed their expressed their disagreement over the mode of dismissal, which was earlier referred to as ‘Mankading’.

Non-striker run out a legitimate dismissal

Bowler running out the non-striker for backing up too far has always been a contentious mode of dismissal in cricket.

However, last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) brought in a significant rule change, moving the non-striker run out from ‘unfair play’ category to legitimate ‘run out’ category. The new playing conditions came into effect on October 1, 2022.

The law over running out the non-striker clearly states:

“If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been vehement in his view that batters should not get away from taking undue advantage by moving out of the crease too early.

Ashwin also ran out Jos Buttler for doing the same during the IPL a few seasons, which led to a massive controversy and divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity.

Poll : 0 votes