[Watch] Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Akram take part in fun quiz on 2023 World Cup; find out who won

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took part in a fun quiz on the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. In a video shared on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, both the cricket experts were seen testing their memory over questions related to the memorable ICC event in India.

Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Aussies came up with a brilliant effort in the field to restrict India to 240 as Mitchell Starc claimed 3/55. Travis Head then slammed 137 off 120 as Australia raced past India’s total in 43 overs.

In the video on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, Gambhir and Akram sportingly agreed to test their cricket quotient in a quiz on the 2023 World Cup. The questions ranged from margin of victory to highest successful chases and fastest hundreds.

Both Gambhir and Akram engaged in some fun conversation and banter even as they were focused on winning the quiz.

Gautam Gambhir credited Australia for being brave in the 2023 World Cup final

While some experts like Mohammed Kaif opined that the best team did not win the 2023 World Cup, Gambhir disagreed with such an observation. He countered that although the Men in Blue were unbeaten heading into the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup, the best side definitely won the World Cup because they were brave in the knockout clash.

In an earlier video on Sportskeeda, Gambhir shared his views on the debate and said:

“Got to give credit to Australia. I think they were braver. At 47/3, if India were chasing 240, they would have gone into their shell even more. Travis Head scored a run-a-ball hundred. They were braver and the team that has courage will win big matches and big tournaments. Most talented teams don’t go and win tournaments. That is the truth. The sooner we accept, the better it is.”

Team India got off to an impressive start in the 2023 World Cup final as skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 47 off 31. However, a brilliant diving catch by Head off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling ended Rohit’s stay at the crease, after which the hosts’ innings completely lost momentum.