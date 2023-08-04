[Watch] “Gave me goosebumps, that second and third ball” - Dewald Brevis’ special message for Tilak Varma after latter’s India debut

Tilak Varma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Dewald Brevis shared a special message for the Indian cricketer after the former made his international debut in a T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3. While congratulations the youngster, Brevis said that Varma striking two sixes off consecutive balls gave him goosebumps.

While India went down to West Indies by four runs in the opening T20I, Varma was highly impressive on his debut. He took a brilliant running catch to send back Johnson Charles for 3. With the bat, he top-scored with 39 off 22 balls, smacking two fours and three sixes.

Following his India debut, he received a special surprise in the form of a message from his “brother” Brevis. BCCI shared a video of the same in which the South African cricketer told Varma:

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know if I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just image how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out.

“It gave me goosebumps, that second and third ball. Now, just know that you always have my support and all the best for the rest of the series. I’m backing you fully and go win every game for India. Cheers brother,” the Proteas batter went on to add.

Despite Varma’s impressive knock, India failed to chase a target of 150. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished on 145/9.

“It was a wonderful surprise” - Tilak Varma reacts to Brevis’ message

Sharing his emotions after receiving a special message from Brevis, Varma stated that it was a wonderful surprise.

“I really loved it. It was a wonderful surprise. I was thinking it could be my coach or family. The other option was Dewald Brevis, my brother. So, I was really happy. Thank you so much my brother, always love you. Really appreciate your message. See you soon,” the 20-year-old cricketer said.

Speaking of the first T20I, India bowled first after losing the toss. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets each to restrict West Indies to 149/6. However, India’s inexperienced batting faltered in the chase as they lost their 200th T20I.