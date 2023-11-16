[Watch] Gerald Coetzee bizarrely decides not to review his caught-behind decision during SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup semifinal

South Africa had another unforced error in their 2023 World Cup semifinal against Australia on Thursday (November 16) as Gerald Coetzee decided to walk off and not review his caught-behind decision after 19 runs.

Coetzee was adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire after he failed to play the pull shot against Pat Cummins and the ball was collected by Josh Inglis. There was some discussion between the striker and David Miller at the other end, but after the deliberation, they decided against the review.

The replays showed that the ball had not clipped Gerald Coetzee's gloves as it just brushed his arm on its way to Inglis.

Here's the video:

Gerald Coetzee and David Miller had crucial partnership for SA

Coetzee joined David Miller at the crease when South Africa were reeling at 119/6. He survived the hattrick ball off Travis Head and proved to be the ideal foil for Miller at the other end.

Their partnership of 53 was crucial to get the Proteas close to the 200-run-mark and that's probably why they could regret Coetzee not using his review. David Miller got to a sensational hundred under pressure as the Proteas finished at 212.

While the total may not be as competitive as they would have liked it to be, the Proteas will know that there is enough movement available with the new ball. They also have quality spinners to take advantage of the grip on offer. It could well be a tricky chase if South Africa take early wickets.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood