[Watch] German football legend Thomas Muller wishes Rohit Sharma and Team India good luck for 2023 ODI World Cup 

German football legend Thomas Muller sent good luck wishes to Rohit Sharma and Team India ahead of their first match in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Men in Blue will kick off their World Cup campaign on Sunday (October 8) against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The mega tournament began on Thursday (October 5) with a clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand pulled off a comprehensive 9-wicket win to stun the defending champions in the contest.

In a video message on Friday (October 7), Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller extended good wishes to Rohit Sharma and his men for the prestigious tournament at home. He said:

"Hey Rohit, wishing you and the team all the very best for the World Cup in India. Go get the 'Teen Ka Dream'."

You can watch Thomas Muller's message in the video below:

Expand Tweet

India's complete schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST.

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST.

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST.

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST.

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST.

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST.

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST.

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST.

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST.

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Do you think Team India can win the trophy with this squad? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.