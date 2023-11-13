[Watch] German footballer Thomas Muller unveils Indian cricket jersey, thanks Virat Kohli

German footballer Thomas Muller on Monday, November 13, received an Indian cricket jersey with his name and number printed on it. The 34-year-old also wished the Indian men's cricket team ahead of the semi-final stage in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Muller has made 125 appearances for the German men's football team since his debut in March 2010. He also plays for Bayern Munich in Germany's top-tier football league - Bundesliga - having featured in 470 matches for the club.

The 2014 World Cup champion posted a video on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, where he unveiled the Indian team shirt and also tagged star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the caption.

Watch the video here:-

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Thomas Muller has shown his support for the Indian men's team in a cricket World Cup. Ahead of India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup held in England and Wales, the German professional footballer was seen donning an India jersey while extending his support for the then Virat Kohli-led side.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli has been an ardent follower of the German football team, which is also called DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) back at home. The Indian cricketer has also supported Germany in major football tournaments like the World Cup and Euros.

Expand Tweet

India gear up for New Zealand challenge in semis

The Indian men's cricket team under Rohit Sharma has dominated the league stage with the only side to have the tag of unbeaten next to their name. The Men in Blue topped the charts with nine wins in a row, accounting for 18 points.

However, the old scars remain fresh as India are set to take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal. New Zealand knocked out India from the previous edition in the semis with a clinical 18-run victory.

India will take confidence from their four-wicket win against the Blackcaps in the league stage in Dharamsala. The two teams will lock horns once again in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.