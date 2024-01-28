[Watch] “Give me your best bail angle” - Kavem Hodge’s hilarious ‘bail change’ review act goes viral during AUS vs WI 2nd Test

West Indies all-rounder Kavem Hodge had some fun during a break on Day 3 of The Gabba Test against Australia on Sunday, January 27. His hilarious ‘bail change’ review act is winning the internet.

During the break, a technician was seen working on the stumps and adjusting the bails. Hodge found things quite interesting and decided to engage in some entertainment. The West Indies cricketer was heard on the stump mic asking for a 'bail change review'.

“TV umpire to director, we have a review for bail change. Give me your best bail angle. Seems like a fair bail,” Hodge was heard saying on the stump mic, which even the technician found hilarious.

Earlier in the day, another video of Hodge went viral in which he was seen deflecting a delivery from Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s delivery with his abdomen guard.

Speaking of the Gabba Test, Australia need 156 runs to win the contest on Day 4 and clinch the two-match series 2-0. West Indies were bowled out for 193 in their second innings as Josh Hazlewood and Lyon claimed three wickets each.

For the visitors, several batters got starts, but could not convert them into big scores. Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 41, Alick Athanaze contributed 35 and Justin Greaves scored a 33-run knock. West Indies were 148/5 after 50 overs, but the lower-order batters could not offer much resistance as Australia regained ascendancy in the Test.

Set a target of 216, Australia went to stumps on Day 3 at 60/2 after 19 overs. Opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 10, while Marnus Labuschagne fell to Justin Greaves for 5. At stumps, Steven Smith was batting on 33 and Cameron Green on 9.

Who is Kavem Hodge?

30-year-old Hodge is a right-handed batter and a left-arm spinner. He made his Test debut in the first match of the ongoing series against Australia in Adelaide. The cricketer could not make much of an impact and was dismissed for 12 and 3 in his two innings.

Hodge starred with 71 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Gabba, adding 149 runs for the sixth wicket with Joshua Da Silva (79) as West Indies recovered from 64/5. He was also looking good for a big score in the second innings before being run out by a brilliant piece of fielding from Travis Head.

The West Indian cricketer has also featured in three ODIs and has the experience of 56 first-class matches and as many List A games.

