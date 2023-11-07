[Watch] Glenn Maxwell hits a six for his double-hundred as Australia stun Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup clash

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell became the first Australian to score a double-hundred in an ODI, doing so against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai. The right-hander got to the landmark with a maximum as Australia scripted a win for the ages on Tuesday, November 7.

Maxwell passed Shane Watson's 185 to register the highest score in ODIs by an Australian in the 47th over by hammering a six. He struck a boundary to move on to 95. He then repeated the maximum over deep mid-wicket as the veteran moved on to 201 off only 128 deliveries, hitting his 10th six.

The Victorian came into the crease in the nine over of the innings in a chase of 292 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai was on a hat-trick, having dismissed Josh Inglis and David Warner in consecutive deliveries. The all-rounder survived an lbw shout courtesy of DRS, while Mujeeb-ur-Rahman dropped a simple chance off his bat in the 22nd over when Maxwell was on 33.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins played second fiddle at the other end, staying unbeaten at 12 off 68 deliveries with only a boundary. Their partnership remained an unbroken 202.

Glenn Maxwell's double-century trumps Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 129

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

It was Ibrahim Zadran's gritty century that paved the way for Afghanistan making 291-5 in the first innings. The 21-year-old also became the first Afghan batter to muster a World Cup hundred. He was helped by some fireworks from Rashid Khan, who stayed unbeaten at 35 off 18, laced with two fours and three sixes.

The Australian inevitably also snared the Player of the Match award for his 128-ball knock, striking at 157.03. With the three-wicket victory, the Men in Yellow have also progressed to the semi-finals. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will face South Africa in their final league game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa, who have qualified for the semi-finals along with India, are likely to face Australia in the knockout.