[Watch] Glenn Maxwell looks in great hitting touch in nets ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS ODI in Rajkot

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been practicing intensely in the net session ahead of the third ODI against India. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the final ODI between the two sides on Wednesday, September 27.

Maxwell has missed both games of the series so far and was also not part of the squad that played against South Africa before they toured India. In his absence, Australia lost the first two games against the Men in Blue to be left with no chance of winning the three-match series.

It is still not confirmed if Glenn Maxwell will return to the Australian playing XI for the third ODI against India in Rajkot. However, he trained intensely in the nets to get back into the groove after taking a break from the field.

You can watch Maxwell's net session in the video below:

"I'll keep playing as long as people will have me" - Glenn Maxwell on his playing career

Glenn Maxwell recently opened up that he intends to keep playing for Australia as long as the selectors keep choosing him and until someone else deserving comes into the side for his spot. The flamboyant batter stressed that he is still fit, feels young, and is excited to play his role as a finisher.

"I'll keep playing as long as people will have me, until they think that someone is more deserving of my spot, which is fine. Until then, I'll keep plugging along. I still feel fit, I still feel young, especially with the role I play. I still try to hit it to hotspots on the field, I'm not hiding at all," he told the media last month at the launch of Kayo's World Cup coverage.

On the difficulties of playing the finisher's role, Maxwell added:

"I've got a lot of scar tissue that's been built up from the mistakes I've made in that role. It's a hard thing for a young player to come in and do that role. When you have those young guys that come in, they might have success with their first game but a couple of games of failure, it's really hard to come back from.

"Sometimes you just get used to failure as an older person and you can sort of have the resilience to come back from it."