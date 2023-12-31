[Watch] Glenn Maxwell rings in New Year with his adorable infant son at Adelaide Oval after ADS vs MLS BBL clash

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ringed in the New Year with his 3-month-old son Logan Maverick Maxwell at the Adelaide Oval after the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 match between Adelaide Strikers (ADS) and Melbourne Stars (MLS).

Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, welcomed their first-born child, Logan Maverick, on September 11 earlier this year.

BBL's official X (formerly Twitter) handle gave a glimpse of the New Year celebrations from the Adelaide Oval by sharing a video. In it, Glenn Maxwell could be seen entering the arena with his son in his arms and then enjoying a good family time, with fireworks going off in the background.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars beat Adelaide Strikers in a high-scoring BBL 2023-24 clash on New Year's Eve

After being asked to bat first, Adelaide Strikers notched up a daunting total of 205/4 in 20 overs on the back of blazing knocks from Chris Lynn (83) and Matthew Short (56) in the top order. Maxwell scalped two wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for his side.

Melbourne Stars opener Daniel Lawrence then set up a decent platform for the chase with a 26-ball half-century. Beau Webster (66) anchored the innings while Marcus Stoinis (55* in 19 balls) went berserk in the end as the Stars coasted home to win the match by 7 wickets. Stoinis won the Player of the Match award for his swashbuckling knock.

Reflecting on the win after the match, he said:

"The boys set it up for me to finish it! It was about time to put a swing on it, I worked hard with my coach and got the job done, thankfully! The thought pattern changed after the partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Beau Webster. We decided to go after it, otherwise, would have looked to take it deep. Always special to turn up on New Year's Eve and score runs here."

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App