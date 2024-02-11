[Watch] Glenn Maxwell slams a huge 109-meter six off Alzarri Joseph during 2nd AUS vs WI T20I 

Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, created history by becoming just the second batter to hit five T20I hundreds after Rohit Sharma. The explosive right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 120 runs off just 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Maxwell, who came into the series following a controversy that saw him being hospitalized for a day in Adelaide, scored only 10 runs in the first T20I in Hobart. However, he looked at his dangerous best today.

Coming into bat at No.4 just as the powerplay was about to end, Maxwell punished the West Indies bowlers, ending up with 12 fours and eight sixes, of which one was a mammoth 109 metre six.

The right-handed batter dispatched a length delivery by Alzarri Joseph well over the mid-wicket boundary with a wild slog. The ball easily cleared the ropes and continued to travel, before ultimately settling in the second tier of the mammoth venue.

Glenn Maxwell's knock helped Australia post an imperious total of 241-4 in the first innings. The Men in Yellow could potentially seal the series with a win in the second T20I, having won the series opener in Hobart recently.

"Nice to play a positive knock" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell had recently amassed his fourth T20I ton during the tour of India. His knock helped Australia chase down a mammoth total in Guwahati. The batter's current form will come across as a huge boost for Australia, who will look to make a serious charge at the 2024 T20 World Cup, to attain the elusive feat of holding all format titles simultaneously.

"It was good fun, that's for sure. Always good batting here, we saw in the Big Bash how good the wickets were during the tournament. The wicket was nice and true. I have always rely on my hand speed, worked for me today. Give myself the best chance always. My parents are here In Adelaide as well. Nice to play a positive knock," Maxwell said during the innings break.

As of writing, Australia are firmly in command of things after posting a huge total in the first innings. West Indies are currently placed at 43/2 after 4.4 overs, with Johnson Charles and Shai Hope sharing the crease.

