[WATCH] Glenn Maxwell taken off the field with a wrist injury on his return to competitive cricket 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's return to cricket following a major leg fracture did not pan out as hoped. Representing Victoria in a Sheffield Shield contest against South Australia, he sustained a blow to his wrist while fielding in the slip cordon and was taken off the field.

Maxwell attempted to claim a catch at first slip, with the ball claiming the outside edge flying towards him. However, the ball just happened to bounce right in front of the all-rounder and he copped the blow to the wrist as the ball made its way past.

Clutching his wrist, he went down in pain and did not feature for the remainder of the innings. Watch the video of the incident right here:

Jack Paynter @jackpayn Glenn Maxwell cleared of a fracture for this knock on the wrist while fielding. Victoria still assessing when he’ll bat in the second innings #SheffieldShield Glenn Maxwell cleared of a fracture for this knock on the wrist while fielding. Victoria still assessing when he’ll bat in the second innings #SheffieldShield https://t.co/ZOZ2kpnQZV

Scan results didn't reveal a fracture, with a Cricket Victoria spokesman confirming the same. However, a decision remains to be made on whether he can bat in the second innings or not.

The Sheffield Shield contest at Junction Oval marks Maxwell's first red-ball contest in four years. He was dismissed for just five runs after being trapped lbw in his maiden innings since the injury. He previously scored a well-compiled fifty in the Victorian Premier League to prove his fitness for the Sheffield Shield encounter.

Victoria attained a 55-run lead in the first innings after South Australia were bowled out for 114. They are 79-3 in the second innings, but Maxwell is yet to come out to bat.

Maxwell is targeting a potential return during the ODI series in India

Should his fitness remain intact and with some runs under his belt, he could be in contention for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in March 2023. He sustained the injury right after Australia's T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Jack Paynter @jackpayn No issues here it seems. Maxwell could be batting imminently after lunch if wickets keep tumbling the way they are #SheffieldShield No issues here it seems. Maxwell could be batting imminently after lunch if wickets keep tumbling the way they are #SheffieldShield https://t.co/f8NJzm0GO6

Shedding light on his recovery from the injury, Maxwell told reporters:

“It’s been a pretty long journey over the last three-and-a-half months, so a lot of early morning sessions, gym, rehab, pool sessions, physio. To feel like I am at the back-end of that now and able to play some cricket is something I’m proud of."

He continued:

“I think probably 80 per cent. I have a fair bit to go until I am fully fit for a one-day game, which is what I’m working towards."

Will the all-rounder be named in the Australian side for the ODI series against India? Let us know what you think.

