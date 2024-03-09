[Watch] Glenn Phillips snares a blinder to send Marnus Labuschagne packing on day 2 of NZ vs AUS 2nd Test

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips amazed the cricketing fraternity with his superhuman fielding skills on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch. The 27-year-old caught a blinder at gully to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne.

The incident occurred in the 61st over of the innings as Labuschagne steered a wide-length ball. With the right-hander failing to keep it down, it flew to the gully, but he had to dive towards his right and catch the ball with one hand. The third umpire had to check if it was a clean catch and upon confirmation, Tim Southee got his first wicket.

Australia started the day at 124-4 and finished with a 94-run lead after skittling the Black Caps for 162 on Day 1. Josh Hazlewood was the star for the tourists, taking a fifer, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets. Matt Henry's seven-for restricted the tourists from taking a three-figure lead.

Glenn Phillips continues his promising form with the ball:

Glenn Phillips bowling. (Credits: Getty)

The keeper-batter, who took an outstanding catch, finished with figures of 5-0-14-1, getting rid of Australia's keeper-batter Alex Carey. The South African-born cricketer picked up a fifer in the opening Test against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

However, it went in vain as Pat Cummins and Co. won by 172 runs. With New Zealand succumbing to 29-5 at one stage after Australia's 383, Phillips' 70 helped bring down the deficit to 204. With his fifer helping the Kiwis bowl Australia out for 164, the target proved to be too steep for the hosts.

The second Test in Christchurch is poised for an excellent finish. Australia also won the preceding three-game T20I series comprehensively, fine-tuning their plans for the T20 World Cup, beginning on June 1, 2024, in the USA and West Indies.

