[Watch] Grace Harris jumps in joy as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in final over thriller in WPL 2023

Grace Harris jumped in joy as her team UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants in a final-over thriller in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

“A final over thriller. The UP Warriorz register their first win of the Tata WPL. Pure joy for Grace Harris who finishes off in style.”

Chasing 170 runs, Harris scored an unbeaten 59 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 226.92, including three sixes and seven boundaries. The right-hander also shared an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket to take UP Warriorz home in their opening game.

Along with Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire also chipped in with 53 off 43 balls, with the help of two maximums and five boundaries. The Warriorz’ victory came even as Kim Garth picked up a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Annabel Sutherland and Mansi Joshi settled for one apiece.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 169/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Harleen Deol’s fighting knock of 46. Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Dayalan Hemalatha also chipped in with 24, 25, and 21*, respectively.

For Warriorz, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma scalped a couple of wickets each, while Anjali Sharvani and Tahlia McGrath took one each.

“I actually knew what I wanted to do” – Grace Harris after being adjudged Player of the match in UP vs GG

Grace Harris credited Sophie Ecclestone for playing a pivotal role in helping her win the game for UP Warriorz. The 29-year-old expressed gratitude for finishing off the game.

Speaking to Jio Cinema on the post-match show, she said:

“I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along. Great feeling to finish the game off. I actually knew what I wanted to do. Was getting a bit antsy when there were so many breaks with the DRS at the end. I was just really psyched to get out there and have a bat.”

Harris added:

“Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom. Healy, the coach supports any decision."

UP Warriorz will next play Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, March 7.

