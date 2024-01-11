[Watch] Gulbadin Naib takes a sharp catch in the deep to dismiss Tilak Varma in 1st IND vs AFG T20I 

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib took a brilliant catch at deep backward square leg to dismiss Tilak Varma in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The left-handed pair of Tilak and Shivam Dube was cruising along, matching the required run rate after Afghanistan made some early breakthroughs.

Tilak tried to hit a slower delivery by Azmatullah Omarzai in the ninth over of the innings, and seemingly got a good enough connection despite being cramped for room.

Initially, it appeared that Naib misjudged the trajectory of the ball in the deep by running way too ahead, but he adjusted quite well at the last minute to claim the ball well over his head.

Naib then controlled his momentum well to complete the catch and broke into his trademark muscle-flexing celebration in front of the crowd.

Naib's effort comes across as even more impressive considering the conditions out in the middle. Players have struggled with fielding throughout the contest due to the cold weather, inducing several misfields and dropped catches when India were bowling. The prospect of fog also makes things complicated while spotting the ball through the floodlights.

Tilak scored 26 runs off 22 deliveries, which looks like a wasted opportunity, as the platform was there for him to play an impactful knock and help get his side over the line.

Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma building a partnership in the middle overs following Varma's dismissal

Although India bat quite deep, with the inclusion of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the lower order, the duo of Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma have to ensure that no more wickets are lost in the current phase of play.

As of writing, the Men in Blue are placed at 90-3 after 11 overs while chasing 159, with Rinku Singh penciled in to come next.

Following the brilliant catch, Gulbadin Naib has come into the bowling attack in the 12th over of the innings, in a bid to claim a timely strike and bring Afghanistan back into the contest somehow.

