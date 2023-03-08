[WATCH] "Happy Harman Day"- Mumbai Indians celebrate Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday amid WPL 2023 break

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated her 34th birthday with the rest of her teammates. The team organized a special midnight birthday cake-cutting ceremony for the skipper in the hotel.

Harmanpreet Kaur cut the cake as the other squad members sang 'Happy Birthday' song for her. Mumbai Indians shared the video of the celebration on their official Twitter handle. It looks like the team organized the cake-cutting ceremony yesterday itself, as MI uploaded the video exactly at 12:00 AM IST on March 8.

"Happy Harman Day (Skipper ne bas bola toh bas)," MI captioned the video.

You can watch the clips from Kaur's birthday celebration right here.

Mumbai Indians have been enjoying their time off the field in the Women's Premier League. They are on a brief break after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday evening. The MI squad not only celebrated Harmanpreet's birthday but also took part in Holi celebrations.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will return to the field on Thursday

Mumbai Indians have been undefeated in two games (Credits:WPL)

Mumbai Indians will return to the field on Thursday (March 9) against the Delhi Capitals. Both MI and DC are undefeated in the competition thus far, with wins in both league matches.

It will be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians perform after the three-day break. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was extremely delighted with her team's performance against RCB on Monday. Speaking at the post-match presentation of that fixture, Harmanpreet said:

"We just wanted to back ourselves. Wanted to chase and that was a good thing. Everyone in the team is ready to do whatever comes their way. I am really happy that everyone is enjoying in the team."

MI will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins in WPL 2023. The match between MI and DC will start at 7:30 PM IST tomorrow evening.

