[WATCH] "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!"- Rishabh Pant starts walking without support as he continues his rehabilitation

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has started to walk without any support for the first time after suffering injuries he sustained in a lethal car accident. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, rehabilitating after undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Rishabh Pant took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to give his ardent fans a positive update about his recovery progress by sharing a video. In it, he can be seen walking normally again without any support.

Pant captioned the post:

"Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!"

You can watch the video below:

"Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest"- Rishabh Pant on his recovery process

Speaking to IANS, Pant recently opened up about his recovery progress. The southpaw was in an intellectual mood as he mentioned that the journey gave him a fresh perspective on life and how he was learning to appreciate the smaller things in daily life.

He said:

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine.

He added:

"Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023. In his absence, David Warner is leading the Delhi Capitals this season.

Pant will also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June and is also doubtful for the ODI World Cup in October.

