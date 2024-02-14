[Watch] "Happy place with my valentine 🤎" - KL Rahul spends quality family time with wife Athiya Shetty

Team India batter KL Rahul shared an adorable video of him spending quality time with his wife, Athiya Shetty, on Valentine's Day (February 14). He is currently out of action due to a niggle. Rahul played in the first Test against England in Hyderabad last month and scored a solid 86-run knock in the first innings, batting at number 4.

KL Rahul was advised to rehabilitate at the NCA due to a niggle ahead of the second Test in Vizag. The selectors then named him in the squad for the last three Tests of the series against England, but his participation was subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team.

The medical team felt that he needed a bit more time to recover optimally, ruling Rahul out of the third Test in Rajkot. He will most probably return to action in the 4th Test in Ranchi.

KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (February 14) and posted a video on the occasion of Valentine's Day. In it, he can be seen spending time with Athiya Shetty at a serene location with animals. He captioned:

"Happy place with my valentine 🤎

"Either Sarfaraz or Devdutt Padikkal will make his debut"- Aakash Chopra on replacement options for KL Rahul in Indian playing XI for 3rd Test vs ENG

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that Sarfaraz Khan should get the nod ahead of Devdutt Padikkal in the Indian playing XI for the third Test against England. Both players are in the reckoning for a spot in the middle order after KL Rahul was ruled out of the Test earlier this week. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed the situation and said:

"Either Sarfaraz or Devdutt Padikkal will make his debut. The simple answer to the question is that it should be Sarfaraz because he has been scoring runs for a very long time. It's not that Devdutt Padikkal hasn't been scoring runs for a long time."

He added:

"If you see just this season in isolation, no one is in better form than Devdutt Padikkal. This is the right time to give somebody an opportunity but Sarfaraz had come into the team before him, just like Rajat Patidar had come earlier. You played Patidar then. So it's your duty to play Sarfaraz in this match."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App