[Watch] “Har baar 400 paar karne walo ka haal dekho” – Mohammed Shami reacts hilariously to India’s 243-run win over South Africa in 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami was delighted with India’s 243-run win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The speedster roasted the Proteas, who were labeled as a dangerous side after India bowled them out for just 83 in 27.1 overs.

In the victory, Shami took the prized scalps of South Africa vice-captain Aiden Markram and the middle order batter Rassie van der Dussen. With two wickets, he became India’s leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps in four matches despite warming the bench in the first four games.

Following the victory, Shami was invited to the post-match show by host broadcaster Star Sports’s Hindi panel where the 33-year-old can be seen giving a funny reply to cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif while standing beside show host Jatin Sapru. He said:

“Har baar 400 paar karne walo ka haal dekho (Look at the condition of those scoring 400+ every time).”

“For Shami to come back the way he has, shows the mindset” – Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma reserved special praise for Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer following their win over South Africa. In the post-match comments, he said:

“We needed Kohli to go out there and play the situation. We then knew we had to keep it in the right areas and let the pitch do the rest. [on Shreyas Iyer] Even if the faith hadn't been repaid, I would have still stuck to them. We need to keep the trust. For Shami to come back the way he has, shows the mindset.”

He continued:

“Jadeja has been very good for us. Playing in every format over the years. Today was a classical case as to what Jadeja is for us. Came out at the death and scored vital runs. Then picked up wickets. He knows his role and knows what the expectations from him.”

While Shami has been exceptional with the ball, Jadeja took a fifer (5/33) against the Proteas.

In the batting department, Kohli smashed his record 49th ODI century. Iyer also continued his decent form with 77 runs off 87 balls and stitched a 134-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket.

Team India will play their last league game against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

