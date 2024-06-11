[Watch] Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrate in the commentary box after IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Former India players Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu were ecstatic as Rohit Sharma and company emerged triumphant against Pakistan in their 2024 T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, June 9. Team India had to fight hard, as they executed a comeback for the ages to defeat their arch-rivals by six runs at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

The world was treated to yet another enthralling cricketing contest between the neighboring nations. It was Pakistan who were on top and on the cusp of defeating India only for the second time in World Cup history. However, India fought back, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance, to send Pakistan to the brink of elimination.

Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who were part of the broadcast team covering the contest, could not contain their excitement after Arshdeep Singh sealed the win by defending 18 runs in the final over.

The former off-spinner made it rain with notes over Sidhu just as he was wrapping up his commentary duties. Harbhajan collected the notes from the ground and repeated his act before the two shared a hug. Have a look at the celebration right here on Star Sports India's official Instagram:

Much like the charismatic duo, the rest of the Indian fans in New York as well as the people in India celebrated their hearts out to cherish the historic win.

Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been involved in some famous wins over Pakistan in the past

Navjot Singh Sidhu played a famous knock of 93 runs in Team India's quarterfinal win over Pakistan in the 1996 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru. He put on 90 runs for the opening wicket alongside Sachin Tendulkar and was adjudged Player of the Match for his efforts as India won by 39 runs to enter the semi-finals.

Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, was part of India's triumphant side over Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup (two matches, including the final) as well as the semi-final win in Mohali during the 2011 ODI World Cup. He went for 0-36 off his three overs in the 2007 T20 World Cup final but stepped up in the 2011 clash.

In Mohali, the spinner scored 12 crucial runs in the first innings, forging an important partnership of 31 runs with Suresh Raina at a crucial juncture. With the ball, he finished with figures of 2-43, dismissing Umar Akmal and opposition skipper Shahid Afridi.

