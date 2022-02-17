[Watch] Harbhajan Singh shares a hilarious reel featuring himself dancing

In a recent Instagram reel, Harbhajan Singh showed off his dancing skills. Singh was trying to recreate an international dance step in the video and added some humourous touches to the original version.

In the video, fans can see Harbhajan initially waiting outside the washroom, visibly in a hurry and shaking his legs while doing so. The clip ends with his wife, Geeta Basra, exiting and Harbhajan rushing into the room.

Singh shared the following reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"My version of this dance form 🎯."

You can watch the video below:

Harbhajan Singh retired from all forms of cricket last year after a stellar cricketing career that lasted more than two decades.

I want to see Prasidh Krishna at the T20 World Cup in Australia: Harbhajan Singh

Over the past week, several former cricketers have hailed Prasidh Krishna's exploits against the West Indies in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. Harbhajan Singh also joined in and hailed Prasidh Krishna for spectacular performances in the series.

The 41-year old expressed his desire to witness him in action for India during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Reviewing the young pacer's performance in a discussion on Star Sports, Singh said:

"He [Krishna] has shown his ability today. I feel going forward we will see him in Test cricket as well. We are seeing him in ODI cricket in any case, along with that, I want to see him at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Those are big grounds, there is extra bounce and pace in any case there and with his height and pace, I feel Team India will gain a lot there."

Singh accentuated that Prasidh Krishna's height and extra pace have distinguished him from others in the Indian bowling unit. Singh added:

"When you come into the team, the first thing you need is to have something different from the others, which he has. He has more bounce and pace compared to the other bowlers and the quickness of the ball after pitching is more."

Prasidh Krishna is not part of the Indian T20 squad, which is currently facing West Indies in the 3-match T20I series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar