[Watch] Hardik Pandya adjudged out by the third umpire through a controversial decision

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a controversial fashion during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pandya tried to play the upper cut to a delivery from Daryl Mitchell but missed it altogether. Wicketkeeper Tom Latham collected the ball just above the stumps.

While collecting, the zing bails lit up and the New Zealand fielders began to celebrate as they thought Hardik was cleaned up by the bowler. The third umpire took multiple angles to get to his decision and finally decided that the ball had clipped the bails before being collected by Latham.

Hardik Pandya was distraught while walking back to the pavilion, and understandably so, as it seemed that Latham's gloves had dislodged the bails and not the ball.

After Hardik Pandya's wicket, Tom Latham dislodged the bails with his gloves once again

Tom Latham seemed to be a habitual offender of dislodging the bails with his gloves as a similar incident happened a few deliveries after Pandya was adjudged out.

Pandya's wicket at the time would have made a huge difference to India's final score as the all-rounder just seemed to cut loose. The hosts had a phase of almost five overs where they failed to hit a single boundary.

However, Gill later shifted gears and completed an incredible double hundred on a slow pitch. New Zealand will need to bat out of their skin if they want to chase 350 on a two-paced track.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

