[WATCH] Hardik Pandya comes up with an interesting reaction after dismssing Shadab Khan in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

The flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya had an animated reaction after dismissing Shadab Khan in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, June 9. The clash between the arch-rivals took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The dismissal took place in the 17th over, as Pandya banged the ball short and followed Shadab Khan, as he tried to make a room. The Pakistan all-rounder couldn't handle the bounce, as his top edge was caught by wicket-keeper Pant.

Pandya shrugged his shoulders to celebrate the wicket of Shadab, who could only contribute 4 runs off 7 deliveries.

In the 13th over, Pandya had secured an important breakthrough of Fakhar Zaman (13), who was going all guns blazing with a couple of boundaries. The right-arm pacer outsmarted Zaman, by bowling a bouncer and cramping the batter for a room. The ball caught his top edge and it was caught brilliantly by Pant.

India secures a thrilling victory over Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

India started their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on a bad note, losing their key players, Rohit Sharma (13) and Virat Kohli (4) early. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel (20) put on a 39-run partnership to put their side in good stead.

Although, Pant contributed 42 off 31, the other batters couldn't chip in with their contributions. As a result, they were bundled out for a paltry score of 119. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalped three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Amir with two wickets.

Although the Men in Green started on a decent note, but Babar Azam's dismissal shifted the game's momentum. The Indian bowling unit were sensational with their performances to secure consistent breakthroughs and seal a thrilling six-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/14 off four overs.

With this result, India are now at the top of the Group A table of the 2024 T20 World Cup with wins in both games. Pakistan, meanwhile, are third with losses in both games.

