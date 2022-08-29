Ind vs Pak 2022: [Watch] Hardik Pandya hits a six to take India home; brings out the 'hang loose' celebration

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya helped his side to a five-wicket win in their first game of the Asia Cup against a spirited Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

Pandya earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. He also pumped a six over long-on off Mohammad Nawaz when India needed six off the last three balls.

The Baroda all-rounder walked in after Naseem Shah disturbed Suryakumar Yadav's stumps, and India still needed 59 runs off 34 deliveries. The right-handed batter opened his account with a couple and scored a boundary off his third delivery with a powerful cut behind the point region.

The 28-year old's role was equally crucial in bringing the equation down to seven off the final over.

Right arm-pacer Haris Rauf, who bowled the 19th over, conceded three boundaries, all struck by the all-rounder. However, Mohammad Nawaz rattling Ravindra Jadeja's stumps on the first delivery of the last over made things slightly tricky for the men in blue.

Dinesh Karthik came after Jadeja's dismissal and gave a single to bring back the all-rounder on strike. Despite conceding a dot ball off the third delivery, Pandya remained calm and composed. The fourth ball, a shortish delivery from the left-arm spinner, was dispatched over the fence as the Indian supporters went ballistic in joy.

Hardik Pandya stars with the ball before his fireworks with the bat

Earlier, the Baroda all-rounder delivered three timely wickets for his captain Rohit Sharma in the first innings.

He started by bouncing out the dangerous Iftikhar Ahmed, who top-edged it to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps. His next over saw the dismissals of Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah in the first and third deliveries, respectively.

Rizwan top-scored for the Men in Green with 43 off 42 deliveries as they struggled for momentum throughout the innings. Youngster Shahnawaz Dahani's couple of sixes at the backend was crucial in catapulting Pakistan to 147. Along with Haris Rauf, Dahani added 19 runs for the final wicket.

