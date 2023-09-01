[Watch] Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav play golf with cricket bat at headshots session

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya joined Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in a unique golf competition during the Indian team's recent headshots session ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The four cricketers used a cricket bat to hit the ball towards the target.

While Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya could not hit the target, Suryakumar Yadav timed it perfectly and achieved the goal.

You can watch the video of their golf competition with a cricket bat from the 1:33 minute mark in the following clip shared by the BCCI on their official website.

Gill and Kishan are very close friends. The duo had a light-hearted moment during the photoshoot as well. As Gill tried to pose in front of the camera, Kishan tried to make him laugh with his antics.

Debutant Tilak Varma seemed very focused during the headshots session, while Shardul Thakur was amazed to see the 3D animation of Indian cricketers shown to him on a phone by the animation team. A video of Axar Patel performing the spinaroonie in 3D animation left him and Sanju Samson in splits as well.

Ishan Kishan likely to feature in India's playing XI for tomorrow's Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan

KL Rahul was named in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 as the team's first-choice wicketkeeper batter. However, the middle-order batter has picked up a niggle, which has ruled him out of the group stage of the continental championship.

Expand Tweet

Ishan Kishan is the only other wicketkeeping option present in the main squad, meaning he will be drafted into the playing XI. Kishan generally plays as an opener in ODIs for India. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill available for selection, it will be interesting to see Kishan's batting position in tomorrow's match. As per The Indian Express, Kishan will bat in the middle order.