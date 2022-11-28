[Watch] Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and Co. groove to Bollywood songs at friend's birthday party

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently seen showing off his dance moves with current cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan during their mutual friend's birthday party.

On Monday, Hardik posted a video on Instagram where he was seen getting the best dance moves out of Dhoni and Co. as they grooved to Bollywood party songs. Famous Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah was also seen dancing with the players at the party.

This was quite a unique video for fans as they hadn't seen MS Dhoni dance and express himself so well before. Here's the caption of the video posted by Hardik Pandya:

"Our jam, our moves 🤙 What a night!"

Hardik Pandya on his bond with MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have shared great camaraderie over the years. The former has been pretty vocal about how the Indian legend has helped him evolve as a player.

The all-rounder made his India debut under Dhoni's captaincy and since then, he has tried to inculcate the values that made Dhoni one of the best in the business. In several interviews, Hardik has opened up about one important piece of advice from Dhoni that he has never forgotten.

After the fourth T20I against South Africa at home earlier this year, Hardik Pandya told Dinesh Karthik about the advice that Dhoni had given him. He said:

"Early in my days, Mahi Bhai taught me one thing. I asked him how do you get away from pressure and everything. And he gave me very simple advice, ‘Stop thinking about your score and start to think of what your team requires’. So, that lesson has stuck in my mind and has helped me become the player that I’m, to play under any situation."

It will be interesting to see if Hardik takes the Indian team to the heights that Dhoni took them to if he is appointed as the full-time captain in the future.

