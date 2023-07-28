Team India's swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was out in bizarre fashion in the opening ODI against the West Indies at Bridgetown in Barbados. After being promoted to No. 4, the Baroda-born all-rounder had to walk away for a single-figure score.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the innings as Ishan Kishan pummelled one down the ground off Yannick Cariah's bowling. The leg-spinner couldn't catch the ball, but it richoted off him to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. The replays showed that Pandya's bat reached the crease, but went in the air for a split second as the ball struck the stumps.

Earlier, India were clinical with the ball, skittling the West Indies out for a mere 114 in 23 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the chief destroyer as he picked up outstanding figures of 3-2-6-4. He dismissed the West Indies' skipper and top run-scorer Shai Hope for 43.

Team India experiment with their batting order but get the job done

Ishan Kishan top-scored with 52. (Credits: Twitter)

The tourists didn't open with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, with the skipper promoting Ishan Kishan up the order. Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur departed for single-figure scores.

Suryakumar Yadav, promoted to No.3, struck an enterprising 19, comprising three fours and a six before falling to Gudakesh Motie by missing a sweep. Captain Rohit Sharma (12*) hit the winning runs, while Ravindra Jadeja, who earlier took three wickets, stayed unbeaten at 16 as the tourists won by five wickets.

For his brilliant bowling performance to set up India's win, Kuldeep Yadav bags the Player of the Match award in the first ODI

Kuldeep also earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance. The second ODI will take place on July 29 at the same venue. India have already won the preceding Test series with a 1-0 scoreline.

They won the opening Test by an innings and 141 runs and were on track to winning the second, but weather conditions spoilt their chance.