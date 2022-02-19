[Watch] Hardik Pandya spends quality time in the pool with his 'water baby'

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently spending some quality time with his family while he is out of action for Team India due to fitness concerns. Pandya has not turned up for India since the T20 World Cup in UAE last year, where the side exited in the group stage.

The 28-year old has since opted to focus on attaining optimum fitness levels to resume bowling to fulfill his responsibilities as an all-rounder. As a result, Hardik has made himself unavailable for selection to work on his fitness.

Pandya recently gave fans a glimpse of his life during his time away from the field. In his latest Instagram reel, fans can see him relaxing in a pool with his one-year-old son Agastya. He captioned the post:

"Coolest water baby 💧🥰"

You can watch the video below:

"We are more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batsman" - Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra recently vouched for Hardik Pandya's match-winning capabilities with the bat. The former Indian left-arm pacer proclaimed that the Gujarat Titans were happy to have an explosive middle-order batter like Hardik in their line-up as a pure batter.

Speaking to India Today, Ashish Nehra shed some light on the thought process of Gujarat Titans choosing Hardik Pandya ahead of the mega-auction and said:

"If he bowls, it's great. But to be very honest, we are more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batsman. I don't see any T20 team in the world, not talking just about the IPL, where Hardik doesn't fit as a batsman. Whatever number he bats, be it 4 or 5 or 6."

He added:

"Yes, there is always speculation around his bowling. If he can bowl for the Gujarat Titans, that will be great. But yes, if he is only batting fit, I will be happy with Hardik Pandya."

Hardik Pandya joined the new franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 as their captain and parted ways with the Mumbai Indians after a seven-year-long association.

