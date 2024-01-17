[Watch] Haris Rauf concedes 28 runs in an over during the 3rd PAK vs NZ T20I in Dunedin

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf did not have the best of outings during the third T20I against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

The speedster ended up with dismal figures of 2-60 in his four-over spell, where his second and third over yielded 28 and 23 runs, respectively. He had begun his spell on a bright note, conceding two runs and dismissing opening batter Devon Conway in the fourth over of the innings.

Rauf was entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the final over of the powerplay, which proved to be a disastrous move as the in-form Finn Allen carved him apart. The explosive opening batter kickstarted the over with a massive 93-metre six over midwicket.

The second and third deliveries were dispatched for fours on the fine leg and the region behind the wicketkeeper, respectively. Unsettled, Rauf proceeded to bowl a wide before the second half of the over.

Allen continued the hitting spree with consecutive sixes, with the first one ending up being measured at 97 meters. The over finished on an anti-climactic note in the form of a single, as New Zealand finished the powerplay at 67-1.

Watch Haris Rauf's eventful over right here:

Allen ended up hitting a total of 16 sixes in his innings to score New Zealand's third-fastest T20I hundred, before departing in the 17th over. The opening batter smashed 137 runs off 62 deliveries to help the Blackcaps post a commanding total of 224-7 in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf's 2-60 is the fourth most expensive T20I spell by a Pakistani bowler

Rauf narrowly avoided bowling the most expensive T20I spell by a Pakistani bowler, a record which is currently held by Usman Shinwari, with figures of 0-63 against South Africa in 2019.

Rauf's figures read 1-53 after three overs, but courtesy of his grand finish, which included only seven runs and Mark Chapman's wicket, the embarrassing record eluded him.

Pakistan are currently tottering in their run-chase attempt, and are on the brink of losing the five-match T20I series with two matches remaining. The Men in Green are placed at 63-2 after eight overs, with both openers - Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub - back in the pavilion.

Will Pakistan chase down the mammoth total to stay alive in the series? Let us know what you think.

