[Watch] Haris Rauf's big sendoff to Ishan Kishan after ending 82-run knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gave Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan a big sendoff in their Asia Cup showdown at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 2. That came after he dismissed Kishan for 82 runs off 81 balls.

The dismissal took place in the 38th over of India's innings. Rauf bowled a quick back-of-a-length delivery around off-stump, Kishan went for a pull, but the ball hit the bottom edge.

It ballooned up towards mid-on and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who completed an easy catch, didn’t move an inch. Rauf was completely pumped up with the wicket and repeatedly made hand gestures, asking Kishan to quickly leave the crease.

Watch Haris Rauf's reaction to Ishan Kishan's dismissal below:

With KL Rahul out due to a niggle, Kishan stepped up with the bat at No. 5. His knock included two sixes and nine boundaries.

The left-handed batter also stitched together a 138-run partnership with vice-captain Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) to recover the Men in Blue from 66/4. Kishan has now also made himself a top contender for the No. 5 spot in the remaining games of the tournament.

With his 82, Kishan has now registered four consecutive half-centuries in ODIs, equalling former India captain MS Dhoni’s record (against England in 2011).

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya register India’s highest partnership for 5th wicket in Asia Cup

A clinical batting performance from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped India stage a comeback against Pakistan on Saturday. With a 138-run partnership, they surpassed the previous best partnership for the fifth wicket in the Asia Cup, going past Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif's 133 stand vs Sri Lanka in 2004. The duo, though, missed out on well-deserved centuries.

Earlier in the day, Shaheen Afridi took the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Rauf sent back Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The duo reduced the Men in Blue to 66/4 after 14.1 overs.

At the time of writing, India were 242/7 after 44 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur at the crease.

