[WATCH] Haris Rauf knocks over centurion Zak Crawley to claim his maiden Test wicket

Haris Rauf produced a classic reverse swing to castle Zak Crawley on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 1. It was a much-needed wicket for the hosts after the visitors got off to a rollicking start.

Crawley and Ben Duckett provided England with a blistering start after Ben Stokes decided to bat first. They scored quick runs as the tourists raced to the 100-run mark in just 13.5 overs.

They added 233 runs for the first wicket before Pakistan bounced back with two quick wickets in as many overs. While Zahid Mahmood got the better of Duckett (107), Rauf rattled Crawley timber after a well-made 122.

Rauf, who is making his Test debut, bowled one full, which came in and beat the inside edge of Crawley to crash onto the stumps. A special delivery was needed to dismiss the England opener and Rauf did just that to give his side their second breakthrough.

Watch the clip here:

"It couldn't get much better than that, could it?" - Jos Buttler lauds Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler was all praise for England openers Crawley and Duckett, who ensured the tourists dominated Pakistan on the opening day of the first Test.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Buttler said:

"It couldn't get much better than that, could it? It was fantastic to see the ease with which they scored boundaries all around the wicket.

"Zak dominated to start with and Duckett got into his stride as well. For their confidence as a new opening partnership, it can't get any better."

Crawley, meanwhile, blasted the fastest-ever century by an England opener as he took just 86 balls to bring up his ton, which included 21 boundaries. He broke a 32-year-old record held by Graham Gooch, who scored a 95-ball hundred against India at Lord's in 1990.

At the time of writing, England were at 369/3, with Ollie Pope (74*) and Harry Brook (33*) leading the charge. Former skipper Joe Root failed to make the opportunity count, getting out for 23.

