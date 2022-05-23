[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur frustrated after a mix-up with Sophie Ecclestone costs her wicket vs Trailblazers

Supernovas Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked disappointed after a mix-up with Sophie Ecclestone Ecclestone in their match against the Trailblazers on Monday. Both sides clashed in the opener of the Women's T20 Challenge at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

After the Supernovas got off to a breathtaking start in the first innings, the bowling side made a superb comeback to dominate the middle overs. Harmanpreet, who was well-set, tried to maximise the last few balls and squeeze in every run possible that led to her dismissal.

Sophie Ecclestone punched a back of a length delivery to the mid-wicket region and straightaway called for two runs. However, by the time she completed the first run, the English cricketer felt that the second run was not on.

Sophie called early but Harmanpreet Kaur continued to sprint and eventually, both batters were left stranded at the same end. Arundhati Reddy picked up the ball cleanly and threw it at the right end. Trailblazers wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh whipped off the bails to produce a massive breakthrough.

Watch the clip here:

The dismissal of Harmanpreet, who was batting well on 37 runs, slowed down the flow of runs in the final few deliveries. The Supernovas accumulated only three runs in Hayley Matthews' final over to post 163 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Trailblazers make a superb comeback after Deandra Dottin's show

PouLaMi @Crictopher17



Still 162 is a great score when you have Ecclestone, King and Luus.



Lets seee!



#WT20Challenge Trailblazers pulled it back very very nicelyStill 162 is a great score when you have Ecclestone, King and Luus.Lets seee! Trailblazers pulled it back very very nicely ❤️Still 162 is a great score when you have Ecclestone, King and Luus. Lets seee! #WT20Challenge

Priya Punia and Deandra Dottin got the Supernovas off to a blazing start after Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first on a fresh MCA wicket. The West Indian, in particular, was the attacker of the two and took on the opposition bowlers.

By the time Dottin got out after a swashbuckling 32 off 17 balls in the fifth over, her side was well-placed at 50. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur kept the momentum going. At the halfway stage, the Supernovas were 92/3 and were fancying anything in excess of 180 runs.

However, the Trailblazers made a superb comeback in the second half of the innings as the runs dried up. Hayley Matthews was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 3/29 in her four overs.

The Supernovas eventually managed to post 163 runs in their 20 overs. The Trailblazers have gotten off to a flying start and it remains to be seen whether they can chase down the total on a good batting wicket. At the time of writing this article, they were 48/1 in six overs.

Edited by Aditya Singh