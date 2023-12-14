[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur gets run out similarly as 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal during IND-W vs ENG-W Test

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur got run out similarly as the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal during the one-off Test against England at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, December 14.

During the bizarre dismissal, Kaur’s bat got stuck on the ground before the popping crease. She finished with 49 runs off 81 balls, including six boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 63rd over of India's innings. Kaur tried to steal a run following an overthrow but her bat got jammed into the pitch while she tried to slide her bat inside the crease. The replays showed that Kaur was millimeters behind the line when England wicketkeeper Amy Jones dislodged the bails after a sharp throw from Danielle Wyatt.

Watch the dismissal below:

As a result, Kaur was dismissed in a similar fashion as the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia. Back then, Kaur told the press:

"Sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there.”

She added:

"It was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl, because we are mature enough, we are playing international cricket.”

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India dominate England Women on Day 1

India Women dominated with the bat against England Women on Day 1 after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss. The Women in Blue didn’t get a promising start as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma departed cheaply. Lauren Bell produced the early breakthrough for the visitors before Kate Cross sent back Verma.

Debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues then starred with the bat, sharing a 115-run partnership for the third wicket. Satheesh scored 69 off 76 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries. Meanwhile, Rodrigues contributed 68 off 99, including 11 boundaries.

Sophie Ecclestone provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Satheesh, while Lauren Bell cleaned up Rodrigues.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia then brought India Women back into the contest. The duo shared a 116-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Bhatia scored 66 off 88, including one maximum and 10 fours before falling prey to Charlie Dean.

At the time of writing, India Women were 350/6 after 76 overs, with Deepti Sharma (23 off 40) and Sneh Rana (15 off 32) at the crease.

