[WATCH] “Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you” - Indian captain corrects presenter for calling her “Jemimah”

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to correct the presenter at the post-match discussion for referring to her as “Jemimah” (Rodrigues) following the team’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, July 19.

India came up with a clinical performance in the second ODI to square the three-match series 1-1. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Women in Blue put up 228/8 in their 50 overs as Rodrigues top-scored with 86 off 78, while Harmanpreet contributed 52 off 88 balls. Rodrigues also claimed 4/3 with the ball as Bangladesh were bundled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

While India’s dominance in the game made headlines, a video from the post-match presentation is now going viral on social media in which the presenter refers to Harmanpreet as Jemimah and gets corrected by the Indian skipper.

In the clip, which is from the end of the conversation between the Indian captain and the host, the latter is heard saying:

“Thank you very much, Jemimah. Congratulations.”

The Indian cricketer quickly corrects him and replies:

“Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you.”

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



“Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you.”



pic.twitter.com/ajNpsypwUV “Thank you very much, Jemimah and congratulations.”“Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you.”

Harmanpreet retired hurt during her innings but returned later to complete a hard-fought half-century.

“This is going give our team a lot of confidence going ahead” - Jemimah Rodrigues on win in 2nd ODI

While Harmanpreet played a significant role in India’s win in the second ODI, Jemimah was undoubtedly the standout performer. With her all-round effort, she became the first Indian women’s cricketer to score a fifty and claim four wickets in the same ODI.

Jemimah said after being named Player of the Match in the must-win game:

"One thing we spoke about is how we get over the loss quickly because we still have two more games to win the series. We can still make a comeback. And I think I loved what Nooshin di (head coach) told us that you know a champion team is not a team who never fails or never or never loses, a champion team is a team who are down and out and get back up from that and bounce back.

“So that was the basic talk and that's what our team showed. And I think this would give us more confidence from a fall from being criticized and from a low place to come back and, you know, again prove what Team India is. I think this is going give our team a lot of confidence going ahead," she added.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen runs with the bat

wickets with the ball



@JemiRodrigues' all-round performance makes her the Player of the Match 🏻



win by 108 runs in the second ODI



Scorecard - #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/CuUNtJpFOo runs with the batwickets with the ball@JemiRodrigues' all-round performance makes her the Player of the Match #TeamIndia win by 108 runs in the second ODIScorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI…

The third and deciding ODI of the series will be played in Dhaka on Saturday, July 22.