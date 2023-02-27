[WATCH] Harry Brook dismisses Kane Williamson to claim his maiden Test scalp

England’s part-time pacer Harry Brook dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Day 4 of the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, February 27.

Made to follow-on, the Kiwis resumed their second innings on 202/3, with Williamson unbeaten on 25 and Henry Nicholls on 18. The hosts lost Nicholls for 29 to Ollie Robinson.

However, the New Zealand captain went on to score a brilliant hundred as the batting side continued their impressive fightback in the contest.

A defiant Williamson was batting on 132 and was looking good for a lot more when he was dismissed in somewhat unlucky fashion. Brook bowled a poor delivery down the leg side and the New Zealand captain tried to glance it for some runs.

England appealed for a caught behind, but the on-field umpire negated the same. Ben Stokes went for the review and replays clearly showed that Williamson had nicked the ball as he tried to guide the delivery on its way.

Brook thus claimed his maiden wicket in Test cricket.

You can watch a replay of the same here:

Kane Williamson’s solid knock lasted 447 minutes during which he faced 282 balls and struck 12 fours. He featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 75 with Daryl Mitchell (54 off 54) and added 158 runs for the sixth wicket with Tom Blundell (90).

During the course of his magnificent innings, the Kiwi captain surpassed Ross Taylor’s tally of 7,683 runs to become New Zealand’s highest run-getter in Test history. Playing in his 92nd Test, Williamson now has 7,787 runs at an average of 53.33, with 26 hundreds and 33 fifties.

New Zealand collapse after Kane Williamson’s dismissal as Leach claims 5

England fought back brilliantly after getting Kane Williamson’s scalp as New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 28 runs.

Michael Bracewell (8) was run-out in bizarre fashion. He was too casual while running between the wickets and was caught short of his crease by a throw from Ben Stokes to the keeper.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee (2) was caught at point off left-arm spinner Jack Leach. Matt Henry (0) then edged the spinner to slip, while Leach completed a well-deserved five-fer when Tom Blundell (90) tried to take on the England bowler.

The Kiwis were bowled out for 483 in their second innings, setting England a target of 258 to clinch the series 2-0. England went to stumps at 48/1.

