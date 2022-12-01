Watch: Harry Brook hits six fours in an over off Pakistan debutant on Day One in Rawalpindi

England middle-order batter Harry Brook kept the-run fest going on Day One of the opening Test (December 1) against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in what has proved to be an outstanding day for the visitors. The right-handed batter hammered six fours in an over to achieve one of the rarest feats in Test cricket.

The incident occurred in the 68th over of the innings bowled by Saud Shakeel, one of Pakistan's debutants.

The Yorkshire batter punished all loose balls from the left-arm orthodox spinner to the boundary to move to 84 off 54 deliveries. Before the youngster, only former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya managed the achievement in Test cricket, doing so against James Anderson in 2007.

England, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, came out guns blazing from the outset. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored hundreds as the opening partnership was worth 233 in 35.4 overs. Ollie Pope and Brook also have hundreds to their name, while former skipper Joe Root managed only 23 off 12 balls.

Captain Ben Stokes' unbeaten cameo of 26 off 12 balls ensured that the visitors ended the day at 506-4, breaking the record for most runs by a team on the first day of a Test.

Zahid Mahmood has been the pick of Pakistan bowlers

Mohammad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, and Haris Rauf made their Test debuts for Pakistan. (Credits: Twitter)

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, another one of the debutants for the home side, was the most successful bowler of the day. Although he has an economy rate of nearly seven an over in 23 overs, Zahid Mahmood dismissed Duckett and Root to disrupt the visitors' innings.

The first day of the Test was in doubt after a few English players were laid low with a bug a day earlier. However, the ECB and PCB agreed to continue the Test as scheduled.

England, who had announced their playing eleven 24 hours before the Test, made one change. They drafted in Will Jacks for Jack Leach, who was reportedly the most affected by the illness.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes